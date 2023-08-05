SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Two teenagers are facing adult charges after a shots fired incident in Sharon Tuesday night.

According to Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker, the first of the two teens was arrested Friday afternoon by Farrell Police. He faces two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit robbery, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

He was arraigned Friday and his bail was set at $50,000. He is due back in court next Monday.

The second teen has not yet been arrested. He faces charges of aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a firearm by a minor, conspiracy to commit robbery, and delivery of a firearm.

DA Acker says charges will also be filed soon against a third teenager who turned himself in to Ohio authorities for the incident. Acker says the charges will be similar to those of the other two teens.

The shooting happened on Ravine Place around 9 p.m. in Sharon Tuesday. Police found multiple gunshots in a car but no victims were hit.