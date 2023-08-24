AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning in Austintown.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Sean Sekola says a car did not make a turn coming from the Sheetz parking lot on Mahoning Avenue near Route 46.

There were two adults and a juvenile in the car. Two of the people in the car were taken to the hospital.

Trooper Sekola said that the driver is suspected to be charged with OVI.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.