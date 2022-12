YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two people have been taken to the hospital after a Thursday morning crash.

It happened on Oak Street in Youngstown, near Fruit Street around 6:30 a.m. when an SUV and pick up truck collided.

First responders had to use a rescue tool to get one of the victims out of their vehicle.

No word yet on how the accident happened, or the condition of those hurt.