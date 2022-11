HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Hubbard that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning.

Troopers responded to Interstate 80 near mile marker 233 in Hubbard around 8:30 a.m.

OSHP said two people were taken to the Sharon Regional Medical Center for an evaluation of injuries.

Traffic was moving slowly in the area.