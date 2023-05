YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened on the corner Covington Street and Park Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Police on scene say two people were taken to the hospital.

Neighbors say they heard a loud crash and saw a car go into a pole.

The roads were blocked but have reopened.

The crash is under investigation, police say.

YPD and YFD both responded to the scene.