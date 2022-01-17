Two semi-trucks get stuck on Youngstown ramp

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two semi-trucks were stuck Monday at the Himrod expressway ramp to the east side.

The two trucks were stranded for nearly an hour by the time our crews arrived. One of the drivers told us he tried to get off the exit but kept getting stuck in the snow, causing him to have to reverse backward.

At one point, there were two vehicles behind the trucks on the freeway that had to figure out a way to maneuver around the trucks that were stuck.

Youngstown Police were on the scene assisting.

The driver told us the city was sending plow trucks to try and clear that section of Himrod Avenue to clear a way for the trucks to get through.