Two people wanted after commotion with bail bondsmen in Trumbull County

Investigators said bail bondsmen were trying to pick up one of the suspects when the car the suspects were riding in started crashing into things and one of the bondsmen fired a shot

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Sheriff’s deputies are still looking for two people after a commotion in Bristolville over the weekend.

Matthew Adkins and Monica Lambert are wanted by law enforcement. The pair is accused of taking off after a confrontation with a team of bail bondsmen in the parking lot of Dollar General Saturday afternoon.

“If you come into contact with either of these persons, call local law enforcement or the sheriff’s office. We suspect they may be in our county, or Portage County or even Geauga County,” said Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe.

Investigators said the bondsmen were trying to pick Lambert up when Adkins, who was driving the car Lambert was in, put the car in drive and reverse several times, slamming into the bondsmen’s car and the building.

He even hit a bondsman in the process and that’s when one of the bondsmen shot at the car, law enforcement said. Investigators don’t think anyone was hit.

“We know the frame of mind of the bondsman when this occurred,” Monroe said. “From what he’s told us, he feared for his safety and the safety of the other bondsmen that were around the car as it was recklessly ramming into the vehicle and his vehicle.”

Law enforcement is now looking for the silver sedan with license plate GML6395.

Monroe said both Adkins and Lambert had active warrants at the time, but additional charges could be filed in connection to the case.