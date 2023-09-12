WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Warren Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday morning where detectives said that two men were shot.

Police were called to a house on the 1000 block of Kenilworth Avenue Southeast shortly after 4 a.m.

Police said that the men were taken to the hospital. Our team on the scene can see that a house is taped off. Officers also removed dogs from the house.

Police said that neighbors heard gunshots in the area.

This incident is an ongoing investigation. We are working to gather more details.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.