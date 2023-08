YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after an ATV accident in Youngstown early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on North West Avenue near the train tracks close to the Mahoning River.

Youngstown Police tell us the driver hit a rock in the ground which caused the ATV to roll over.

Their condition is unknown at this time and charges have not been filed. The incident is under investigation.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.