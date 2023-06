VIENNA TWO., Ohio (WKBN)- Two people have died in a head-on collision in Trumbull County Thursday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to Route 193 in Vienna Township near Squaw Creek around 11 a.m. The road will be closed for several hours.

Troopers said that the drivers of both vehicles are deceased. The drivers have not been identified.

Firefighters and police officers are also at the scene.

Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.