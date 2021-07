BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force partnered with the Ohio State Highway Patrol to announce two OVI checkpoints in Boardman Saturday night.

The first will be on South Avenue near Midlothian Boulevard from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The second checkpoint will be on Market Street near Ferncliff Avenue from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Officers from participating agencies will also be conducting saturation patrols throughout Mahoning County over the weekend.