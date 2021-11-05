Two OVI checkpoints taking place in Austintown tonight

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two OVI checkpoints are taking place Friday night into Saturday morning in Austintown.

The first will take place at 4545 New Road from 10 p.m. to midnight.

The second will take place at 483 N. Canfield Niles Road from 12:30-3 a.m.

Saturation patrols will also take place throughout Mahoning County this weekend.

The Mahoning County OVI Take Force, Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police agencies team up for these checkpoints and patrols, which are paid for by federal grants.