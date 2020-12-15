Two organizations teaming up to serve Christmas dinner to community

Families Helping Families is teaming up with the Warren Family Mission for a dinner on Dec. 23

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two charitable organizations are working together to give people in need a Christmas dinner.

For 32 years, Families Helping Families has served a free holiday meal at Aulizio’s Banquet Center on Christmas Day. But, COVID-19 restrictions won’t allow them to get together in person this year.

So, Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka is encouraging their volunteers and donors to help the Warren Family Mission with its meal on Dec. 23.

“We normally have like 350-450 people and the restrictions are under that so we decided to partner with the Warren Family Mission,” Polivka said.

The Mission’s Christmas dinner will be similar to Thanksgiving, so the meals will be to-go or delivered to people at home.

Orders for delivery must be placed through the Mission by Saturday.