(WKBN) – The artwork of two Mercer County students will be part of next year’s Drug-Free Calendar as part of a contest from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

In October, which is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, fifth-grade students across Pennsylvania were encouraged to make an original piece of artwork that has a drug-free message.

The calendar will be circulated across the state to educate people about the dangers of drug use.

Congratulations to these winners from Mercer County:

Alayna Herron, Reynolds Elementary School – January

Lucian Pickens, Oakview Elementary School – May

They were chosen from over 2,000 submissions. They’ll each get a certificate and a $529 contribution to their Pennsylvania 529 College Savings Program.