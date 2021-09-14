Two men arrested after hour-long standoff in Menards parking lot in Bazetta Twp.

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Two men were arrested Monday night after a traffic stop led to a standoff in the Menards parking lot in Bazetta Township.

While on patrol, officers ran a registration check on a vehicle on Hoagland Blackstub Road after 10 p.m.

Officers discovered the license plate did not match the vehicle it was attached to and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle pulled into the north end of the Menards parking lot, according to a report.

After the vehicle stopped, the driver, later identified as James Shaver, III, got out and attempted to walk away. Officers ordered the man to stop, to which the man said, “What’s up” and then added he “was not going to go back to jail,” the report said.

Police say the man then reached into the car, and in response, an officer drew his gun, not knowing if the man had a weapon.

Officers ordered Shaver to show his hand, but he refused to do so, a report said, and additional units were called to the scene.

Menards was also placed on lockdown just before 10:30 p.m.

After more units arrived, the passenger, later identified as Bobby Maiden, exited the car with a dog and got on the ground, a report said. Police identified him and discovered he had active warrants for his arrest.

Niles police, who were on scene, took Maiden to the Trumbull County Jail without incident on the warrants.

Howland, Cortland, Champion, OSP and Warren City officers also assisted on scene.

Police spoke with Shaver for over an hour, according to a report. Eventually, an OSP trooper discovered Shaver was not holding a weapon. Police were then able to subdue Shaver from behind, bringing him to the ground after he resisted arrest, failing to place his hands behind his back.

According to a report, police found a needle, a glass bowl and an unknown pill inside a plastic baggy wrapped in cloth on Shaver.

Shaver had a minor cut on his head, according to police, and while Bazetta paramedics checked him, he refused medical treatment.

Shaver was taken to the Trumbull County Jail without incident. He faces charges of inducing panic, driving under suspension, fictitious plates, resisting arrest, possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say the unknown pill will be sent out for testing. An additional charge may be added after lab results come in.