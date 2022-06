YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men were arrested after getting in a fight with another man who had a sword on Saturday night.

Police said that Terry Miller and Terrill McDonald got into a fight with another man who had the sword.

We’re told the two were assaulting him and he was just trying to defend himself.

They were sent to the hospital for treatment and are okay.

Both men are facing assault charges. McDonald has been arrested, while Miller has not.