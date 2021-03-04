Two Mahoning County roads to temporarily close for bridge construction

Construction workers from The Ruhlin Company will be working on turnpike bridges

(WYTV) – Two roads in Mahoning County will temporarily be closed, but not at the same time.

Turner Road will be closed for two weeks starting on March 22.

Kirk Road will close on April 5 for about two weeks as well.

Construction workers from The Ruhlin Company will be working on turnpike bridges.

Mahoning County Engineer Patrick Ginnetti says drivers need to give themselves a little more time getting to their destinations during the closures.

“The turnpike is actually replacing both bridges. So right now, what they are doing is they will be underneath the bridges doing pier work. Then as the season continues, they’ll be doing the deck work on them later on in the year. Like I said, we’ll have staged closings with those as well but they’ll be staggered,” he said.

Ginnetti says the entire project will take a little more than a year.