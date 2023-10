YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two local stores are closing as part of a Chapter 11 restructuring by Rite Aid.

A store at 2701 Market St. in Youngstown and one at 1730 Wilmington Road in New Castle, Pa., are among several stores nationwide that will be closing, according to a court filing.

Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week in the United States Bankruptcy Court of New Jersey, citing falling sales and opioid-related lawsuits.