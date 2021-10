YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident on I-680 Tuesday morning.

Troopers say a truck towing a trailer flipped on its side.

Traffic was restored between I-680 NB and Route 244 just after 9 a.m.

Troopers say that a piece of construction equipment was on the trailer.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.