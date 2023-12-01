HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Two people were injured after an SUV crashed with a pickup truck in Howland Friday morning.

Firefighters and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to State Route 46 and Squires Lane Northeast around 6:30 a.m.

Officials on scene said that two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are expected to be OK.

Firefighters on the scene said the driver of the truck crashed into the SUV while it was pulling out.

Michael Reiner and Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.