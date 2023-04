YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after they were involved in a car accident on the South Side of Youngstown, according to firefighters

Officers and firefighters were called to the intersection of Hudson Avenue and Mistletoe Avenue shortly before 10 a.m.

Firefighters with Youngstown Fire Department said that one car ran a stop sign, but they are unsure of which car did this.

Crews said that the cars are getting towed and the road will be cleared soon.