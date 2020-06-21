Two injured after motorcycle crash in Howland

The motorcycle overturned throwing the driver and his passenger

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Two people are in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Howland Township.

It happened around 9:20 P.M. Saturday night. A motorcyclist and his passenger were hit by an S-U-V while turning left onto Warren Sharon Road from the State Route 82 Westbound exit ramp.

The motorcycle overturned throwing the driver and his passenger. Both were taken to St. E’s hospital with critical injuries.

Ohio State Patrol identified them as Neale and Melissa Huston of Girard.

The crash remains under investigation.