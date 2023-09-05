YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police just after midnight on Tuesday found 24 shell casings from three different weapons after two houses on the South Side were damaged by gunfire.

Officers were called about 12:05 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Florida Avenue after receiving several calls for gunfire.

A woman whose house was damaged told police she was lying in bed when she heard the gunfire and she dove for cover.

Another house was also struck by gunfire. No one was injured.

In the street reports said police found 11 casings from a 7.62mm semiautomatic rifle; eight .45-caliber shell casings; and five 9mm casings.