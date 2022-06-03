BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men were flown by helicopter to nearby hospitals after being involved in a motorcycle accident.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, both men were driving motorcycles heading east on Route 88. The driver in front went to make a left-hand turn, which caused him to collide with the driver behind him.

The crash happened on Pacific State Route 88 between Hyde Oakville North and Thompson Court.

Troopers said they don’t believe either driver was wearing a helmet at the time.

Bristol, Champion and Farmington fire departments all responded.

One motorcycle driver is being flown by helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital and the other is being flown to UH Cleveland, both with life-threatening injuries.