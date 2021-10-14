Two families lose homes in New Castle fire

NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Two families lost their New Castle homes — in a fire from a debris pile which got out of control.

The fire spread to homes on Cathcart Drive in Neshannock Township Wednesday.

One trailer was destroyed by the fire. Another was mostly destroyed, and a third also had damage.

One family with possibly six individuals lost their home, while another woman with several pets was also displaced.

Both families are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.