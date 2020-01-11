Two dogs are left behind in Austintown after homeowner moves

Animal Charity does plan on pursuing charges for animal abuse

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Officials are looking for someone who moved out of a house and left behind two small dogs in Austintown.

According to Animal Charity, both dogs were in bad shape, with multiple health problems.

They also said the house was full of debri.

Animal Charity is also asking to keep an eye out, just in case.

“Pay attention to what your neighbors are doing. If you know they have dogs and suddenly they’re gone. It’s always worth a phone call,” said Mary Louk of Animal Charity.

