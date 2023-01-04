SOUTHINGTON Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Two people have died after a one car accident in Southington Township Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, Michael A. Williams, 65 and Georgiana M. Williams, 73 of Warren died in the crash.

Ohio State Patrol was called to County Line Turnpike Road around 12:45 a.m. This is half a mile east of Phalanx Mills-Herner Road.

Troopers said that a single SUV headed west went off the right side of the road and struck a deep ditch causing heavy front end damage. The accident is being investigated by the Trumbull County OSP post in Southington.

The Trumbull County coroner investigator was called to the scene to investigate the deaths.

The road was closed for approximately three hours and has reopened. The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, Southington Township Fire/EMS, Farmington Township Fire/EMS and the Champion Township Fire/EMS were all there to assist at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation