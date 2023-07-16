BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a crash that left two dead early Sunday morning.

OSHP responded to a crash on Warren Sharon Road, east of Yankee Run Road at 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Reports state Rajshun Mayberry, 29, and Thomas Hutchinson Jr., 26, collided in a head-on crash that caused both vehicles to overturn.

Mayberry succumbed to injuries on the scene and Hutchinson was transported to Sharon Regional Hospital where he too died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Police, fire and EMS personnel from Brookfield, Liberty, Hubbard and Vienna assisted at

the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and reports state speed is believed to have been a factor.