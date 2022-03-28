LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A police chase that started in Portage County ended in Trumbull County Monday night.

Around 9 p.m., several police cruisers were parked alongside the southbound lanes of Route 11, just north of Tibbetts Wick Road.

A white van was pulled off to the side of the road. Police then headed into the woods, searching for a suspect.

We still don’t know why the driver was being pursued or if anyone was caught.

The chase started in Portage County, went along Routes 5 and 82 in Trumbull County and then ended on Route 11 in the area of Liberty Township.