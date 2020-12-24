Two Columbiana County snow plows involved in rollover crash in Unity Twp.

UNITY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Two Columbiana County snow plows were involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in Unity Township.

It happened just after 9 a.m. in the area of state Route 46 and state Route 558.

Slag used in road salt mixture was thrown on the side of the road as a result.

Two plows were coming down Route 558 when it happened. The first plow somehow lost its brakes and rolled over onto Route 46. The second plow tried to avoid hitting the first plow and went over the embankment.

No injuries were reported.

There have been numerous accidents in that area over the last few years.

The crash remains under investigation.