WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are facing charges after an altercation led to a man being stabbed in Warren.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 2800 block of Merriweather St. NW, on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men at the scene. One was a 33-year-old male suffering from a severe laceration.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Michael Harris, 65, and Carl Jackson, 33, both of Warren are each charged with one count of Assault.

Harris was arraigned and entered a plea of not guilty. He was released on a personal recognizance bond. He is set to appear in court again in mid-May.

Jackson was scheduled to be in court on Thursday, however, a motion to continue was filed. That motion was denied by a judge because it was not filed correctly. Jackson failed to appear in court Thursday and a warrant is being issued, according to court records.