HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic is moving slowly after a two-car crash in Hubbard Monday evening.

A car and pick-up truck collided in front of the Dunkin’ Donuts on State Route 62.

EMS are on the scene checking out some victims. A young boy was taken away on a stretcher but he was awake and talking.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is helping police with the crash.