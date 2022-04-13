BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two boutiques have become one, all at a new location.

Wednesday was the grand opening for Bella Amica Casual Boutique and Wild Boutique, which used to be home for The Difference, a men’s clothing store.

The new spot is located on Lockwood Boulevard before US-224 in Boardman.

One location just wasn’t enough for Bella Amica.

The original store is located in downtown Youngstown.

The owners of Bella Amica and Wild Boutique said they have high hopes for their new store.

“We would like to do a charity of the month, maybe have a shopping night for that charity and give back a certain percentage, and definitely that’s one of our goals to give back to the community,” said Erin Lonsway, owner of Bella Amica.

“Just embodying the whole experience as far as shopping, social time and education as well,” said Marianne Hritz, of Wild Boutique.

The new boutique will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The downtown Youngstown location of Bella Amica is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday.