Two arrested on drug charges with baby in vehicle in Boardman

Note: A booking photo was not available for Brett Young.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Boardman.

An officer pulled over Brett Young, 34, near Forest Hill Road and Market Street Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m. for an improper turn.

According to police, Kristina Swain, 35, and a 9-month-old child were also in the vehicle.

Police said Young was nervous and shaking when responding to the officer and told police that there was marijuana inside the vehicle when questioned and told the officer “there may be a pipe” in the vehicle.

Swain also became nervous when speaking to the police and took a bag of crack cocaine and a pipe out of her pants, according to police.

Police said Swain admitted the bag was filled with crack cocaine and it field-tested positive, according to the police report.

Officers said they found three burnt glass crack pipes inside the center console of the vehicle upon a search.

The infant was placed in the custody of Young’s mother.

Young was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and issued a citation for marijuana abuse.

Swain was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.