Two arrested, money, drugs recovered in three separate searches in Warren, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren Police Department unit found money, drugs and dug packing materials after searching three houses Thursday. Two people were also arrested.

On Thursday, the Warren Police Department Street Crimes Unit was assisted by T.A.G. and T.C. Adult Probation to conduct three search warrants at three different residents in Warren.

This comes after several months of investigation and numerous complaints, police say.

Detectives determined all three locations were working in conjunction with each other to sell and distribute illegal narcotics.

Detectives recovered over $10,000 in cash, 50 grams of crack cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, ecstasy pills and drug packaging materials.

Two individuals were also booked into the county jail on unrelated charges, police say.

Police also say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

On Facebook, the police department thanked Warren citizens for their continued support.