YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two people have been arrested after Youngstown Police say they were throwing rocks at cars from an I-680 overpass.

Police said that this was at the Mahoning Avenue overpass. No other information was given by police.

This was the second consecutive night that rocks were thrown from the overpass. Five cars were struck by rocks during the incident on Wednesday. It is not known whether or not those arrested are connected to this previous incident.

WKBN is working to get more information on this story.