1 arrested, 1 hurt after accident closes Lisbon gas station

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- One person was arrested and one person is in the hospital following a crash at a Lisbon gas station on Sunday

It happened just before 3 a.m. at the Valley View on North Market Street.

Lisbon Police Chief Mike Abraham confirmed that a 2020 Gray Toyota Tacoma hit a pillar holding up a canopy.

Abraham said that the driver of the vehicle was Shawn Dailey of Donora, Pa. He said that Dailey was traveling south on North Market Street when he drove off the left side of the road into the gas station’s parking lot and hit the pillar.

The chief said that It didn’t appear that Dailey applied the brakes. Alcohol is suspected in the crash, but Lisbon PD is awaiting lab results. Dailey suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The passenger, William Nicholas Smith of Monessen, Pa., was not injured in the crash.

Abraham said that Dailey is expected to be charged with failure to control a motor vehicle and OVI. Smith was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and improperly handling of a firearm and having weapons under disability.

Police say that the gas station is closed for the foreseeable future as repairs are made.