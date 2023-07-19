SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Two people were charged Wednesday after materials for a meth lab were found in a home where three children live, according to a criminal complaint.

Probation and Patrol agents were conducting a search in the 1200 block of Perry Highway in Springfield Township in September 2020, when they found a tote that appeared to contain materials for manufacturing methamphetamine.

The agents called Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer County to the scene and suspect Shandale Ridgway, 42, gave permission for the troopers to fully search her home, according to the complaint. Ridgway said she also lives with three children and Timothy Fabian, 41, who was in jail at the time.

The complaint says PSP found the materials, including a bottle of Tannerite, drain opener, batteries, a hot plate and glass containers, and a plastic bottle with a white substance inside and a handwritten sign that said “Shandale’s Spot” in a room in the basement.

PSP says the site was not currently active.

Ridgway and Fabian were both charged with intent to manufacture or deliver; manufacturing meth with a child present; possessing Phenylpropanolamine; operating a meth lab; depositing, storing or disposing of chemical waste; possession of a controlled substance; use, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly possessing ephedrine.

Both were in court Tuesday for their arraignment. Their bail was set at $10,000. They are due back in court Monday for another preliminary hearing.