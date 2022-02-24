MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash involving two trucks on a portion of Interstate 76 in Milton Township sent a driver to the hospital.

Troopers say that it happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday near the Route 534 exit.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a box truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer, heading westbound.

Troopers said the accident happened as traffic was slowing down for another accident further west in Portage County.

Troopers said that the driver of the box truck was thrown from the cab and taken to Mercy Hospital. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Traffic was backed up for at least a mile while crews cleaned up the area.