Twins look at changes to Youngstown candy shop once school starts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two 14-year-olds are running a business in Youngstown. They can’t drive yet, but they know the difference between profits and losing money.

Candyland popped up in Youngstown two months ago.

Twins Kennedi and Keith Smith offer all sorts of candy, snacks and even some drinks.

The siblings say people from all over have come to buy their sweet treats. As school approaches, they are hoping to stay open with a few changes.

“We plan on shortening the hours, making them a little bit later as well, starting another business on the side of this one, like for dogs, treats and stuff,” Kennedi said.

For now, the shop is open Monday through Saturday, from noon until 6 p.m.

It’s right at the corner of Glenwood Ave. and East Evergreen Place.