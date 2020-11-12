Tween clothing brand Justice closing all stores

** FILE ** In this Aug. 15, 2006 file photo, Michelle Silonuk shops for her two daughters at a Justice store in Columbus, Ohio (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, file)

(WYTV) – Tween clothing brand Justice is closing all of its stores, including at the Grove City Premium Outlets.

Ascena retail group, inc. announced Wednesday the sale of the brand and assets.

Justice stores will remain open and continue serving customers through the holiday season. A wind-down of all Justice locations is expected to conclude by early 2021. In addition, Justice customers can continue to shop online through the holidays.

Justice has already closed several of its stores amid its struggles.