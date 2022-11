(WKBN) – Turnpike traffic and Ohio E-Z Pass usage have increased this year.

More Ohio drivers have an E-Z Pass with them — 63% in cars and 89% in commercial trucks.

Those numbers have increased by around 2% from a year ago. Traffic has also increased in the first nine months of the year.

As many as 37.5 million cars and trucks traveled on the turnpike in the first nine months of the year, up one and a half percent from last year.