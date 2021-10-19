Turnpike crash in Mahoning County spotlights construction zone awareness

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A semi crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Mahoning County Monday is shedding light on the importance of heightened awareness in construction zones.

A semi, driven by Eric Vennoy, 32, of North Carolina, was driving westbound on the turnpike and hit a dividing wall between the eastbound and westbound lanes, sending pieces of the barrier into the eastbound lanes and striking another vehicle.

The driver of the semi was injured as well as the driver of the car. Troopers say the injuries were not life-threatening. All the injured were taken to Mercy Health hospitals in Boardman and Youngstown.

“The truck lost control, struck the Jersey barrier wall in the construction zone and actually drove up on top and over the wall. A piece of the wall swung out and struck a car that was coming the other direction, eastbound on the Ohio Turnpike, and caused some damage to that vehicle as well,” said Sgt. Adam Doles, assistant post commander of the Hiram Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The semi blocked both lanes of traffic between Route 7 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike for about three hours.

Sgt. Doles says it is crucial to pay attention in construction zones and slow down.

“There may be tight spaces between vehicles that you are going to want to make sure that you have plenty of reaction time between vehicles,” Doles said.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash and everyone was wearing a safety belt, according to the patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.