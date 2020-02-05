Trustees, residents clash as Hubbard Twp. Police Department’s balance sits at $1,200

Trustees are using money from the general fund to get police through payroll this month but some Hubbard residents do not want to see the department go

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Tensions remain high in Hubbard Township over the uncertainty of the police department’s future as trustees continue to say they’re running out of money.

“You have not been honest,” one concerned citizen told trustees Wednesday.

Township trustees met for more than three hours combined in both executive and open sessions Wednesday to talk about the police department.

“I’ve been here a long time,” Trustee Fred Hanley said. “I have never seen the total cash available for Hubbard Township at this amount — never, never. Even in the worst of times.”

In a township fund status report dated two days from now, the police district balance sits at just over $1,200.

Trustees voted to borrow $60,000 from the general fund to cover police payroll for the rest of the month.

“That’s buying us some time,” Trustee Tom Jacobs said. “We’re waiting for the performance audit from the state so, hopefully, maybe, we’ll have something by the end of February to give us a better idea what’s going on.”

Trustees also appointed former Hubbard City Police Chief Raymond Moffitt to serve as a volunteer go-between for the trustees and those in support of keeping the police department.

“Of course, the trustees say they got no money, these people out here are saying we do got money, we can get money, let’s see what we can do. But here’s the problem — time is running out,” Moffitt said.

During the public comments section of the meeting, several members of the committee looking at ways to cut costs and keep the police department spoke out, telling trustees they sought a legal opinion on two of the four current township police levies.

“There is no verbiage in the 2006 and 2008 levies that allows the township trustees to any way use that money for anything except the Hubbard Township Police Department,” said John Bizub, a concerned citizen.

The committee plans to take legal action should trustees move forward with police protection from the sheriff’s office.