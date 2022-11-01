(WKBN) – Trustees from Howland and Vienna say they oppose a petition from two property owners to annex land currently located in their townships to the city of Niles.

Howland Township Trustee Matthew Vansuch and Vienna Township Trustee Phil Pegg both vehemently oppose the proposed annexation of about 31 acres of land.

“This is a thing that’s happening that is really not good for our area. It’s only good for a couple of people,” Pegg said.

Jeffrey Heston and his wife Mary Ann along with Bagnoli Irpino LLC filed a petition for annexation with the Board of County Commissioners in early October.

The petition requests the Hestons’ property on Stillwagon Road and a field along Niles Vienna Road from Stillwagon Road to State Route 11 owned by the LLC be annexed to the city of Niles.

Currently, a little more than 20 acres are located in Howland, with the remaining 11 located in Vienna.

“We do intend to argue to our county commissioners that they should not grant this petition,” Vansuch said.

In a statement, Nils Peter Johnson, the attorney representing the property owners, said that “property owners have the right to become part of an adjoining city’s jurisdiction” and that these owners “are simply exercising that right.” He added that “they believe their properties will be better off” with the annexation.

But Pegg and Vansuch say they have a lot of unanswered questions.

“We haven’t actually talked to the property owner that petitioned to be annexed. We don’t know what his plans are for the property. We don’t know specifically what services he wants,” Vansuch said.

“There are a lot of considerations that need to be made and right now we’re getting no answers to anything. No one will talk to us,” Pegg said.

Trustees from both Howland and Vienna plan to hold a public meeting to talk about the annexation Wednesday night. The meeting will take place at the Howland Township Administration Building at 6 p.m.