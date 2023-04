AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday evening, Austintown trustees voted unanimously on a new administrator and road superintendent to replace Mike Dockry, who is retiring after 27 years with the township.

Taking his place will be Mark D’Apolito, who is currently an assistant Mahoning County prosecutor.

D’Apolito will take over on July 1. He’ll be making $120,000 a year.

Eight people applied for the position. Austintown trustees interviewed three before deciding on D’Apolito.