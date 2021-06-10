Trustees go to Mahoning Co. Commissioners to include tax on November ballot

(WKBN) – Smith Township Trustees in Mahoning County say they need help from County Commissioners.

Members of the county Township Association want to see a quarter-percent sales tax placed on the November ballot.

If approved by voters, it would generate $8 million a year — dedicated to paving improvements for county and township roadways and bridges.

The Trustees told Commissioners Thursday morning that because their communities are away from the inner cities, they usually never qualify for money set aside for bigger projects.

“And it’s difficult for us to get that funding from different federal and state grants because we just don’t have the traffic counts. We don’t have the population and things out there to be able to get awarded these grants,” said Scott Showalter, Smith Township Trustee.

Showalter says Commissioners seemed receptive to the idea but will need to schedule public hearings on it before deciding whether to place it on the ballot.