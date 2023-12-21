SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield Township trustees are asking Mahoning County Commissioners to extend a ban in place on wind and solar farms to include their township.

Trustee Josh Wiery said the resolution states the ban is on “50 megawatts or larger solar and 5 megawatts or larger wind.”

A public meeting was held last Wednesday, December 13, in Springfield Township to discuss if people want solar panels and wind turbines in their community. Weiry said 90% of the 30 people at the meeting opposed solar panels and turbines.

Back in November, Mahoning County Commissioners voted to ban solar farms in Green Township.