KINSMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Kinsman Lake has overflown, trapping people who live nearby.

Water rushed over a dam, washing the bridge away. Water also snapped utility poles and trees.

Kinsman Trustee Greg Leonhard says there are about 30 houses near the lake that are accessible only by the bridge.

Video courtesy of Debi Gordon.