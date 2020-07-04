Trump endorses candidate for Ohio’s 13th District seat on Twitter

(WYTV) – President Donald Trump was busy before the fireworks at Mt. Rushmore Friday night.

Trump tweeted out endorsements for numerous Congressional candidates, including Christina Hagan for Ohio’s 13th District Representative.

The former Republican state representative filed to run for the seat back in December. Hagan is expected to face incumbent Democrat Tim Ryan this November.

President Trump called her strong on jobs, border security and the Second Amendment. He also said Tim Ryan never delivers.

…talks big for the worker, but never delivers. Tim Ryan was a failed Presidential candidate and he keeps failing Ohio. Vote for Christina Hagan, who has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #OH13 https://t.co/ToJVHDt8sv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2020

Hagan is an Alliance native who served four terms in the Ohio State House.

She’s known for bringing her baby onto the floor of the Ohio House to show her support for the Heartbeat Abortion Bill.

Hagan was also endorsed by the National Rifle Association.